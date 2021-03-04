Joshua Allen Franks Sells 5,689 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ELF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 131.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $4,030,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 73,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ELF. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

