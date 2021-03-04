Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Shares Gap Up to $197.50

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.50 ($2.58), but opened at GBX 205 ($2.68). Joules Group shares last traded at GBX 199.50 ($2.61), with a volume of 16,716 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

