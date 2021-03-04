Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Insider Jeremy Kirkwood Purchases 15,478 Shares

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) insider Jeremy Kirkwood purchased 15,478 shares of Joyce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$34,438.55 ($24,598.96).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Joyce alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Joyce’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Joyce’s payout ratio is presently 368.42%.

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.