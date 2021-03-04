JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €83.32 ($98.02). 491,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a fifty day moving average of €86.70 and a 200-day moving average of €88.53.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

