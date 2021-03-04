JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €110.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.25 ($122.65).

KBX traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €105.72 ($124.38). 172,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and a PE ratio of 32.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.38. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

