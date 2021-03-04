JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €23.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.04% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.50 ($34.71).

ETR:G1A traded up €1.02 ($1.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €30.28 ($35.62). 531,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

