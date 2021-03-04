JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) a €43.00 Price Target

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.41 ($36.95).

Shares of EPA VIV traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €29.25 ($34.41). The company had a trading volume of 2,126,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.53. Vivendi SA has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

