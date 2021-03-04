JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €534.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €534.00 ($628.24) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €433.92 ($510.49).

