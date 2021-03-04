JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £150.38 Price Target

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £150.38 ($196.47) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating and set a £154.85 ($202.31) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £131.66 ($172.01).

LON FLTR opened at £147.35 ($192.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £25.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.92. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 52-week high of £162.90 ($212.83). The business’s 50-day moving average price is £141.61 and its 200 day moving average price is £135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

