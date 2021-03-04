JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) a C$198.00 Price Target

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned a C$198.00 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. CIBC lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE FNV traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$136.66. 292,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$172.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.28. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$105.93 and a 52 week high of C$222.15. The company has a current ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.37, for a total value of C$487,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,224,023.94. Also, Director David Harquail sold 8,629 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.39, for a total transaction of C$1,444,408.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,448,244.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,716.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.