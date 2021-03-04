JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) to Underweight

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,400 ($57.49). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IHG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,042.86 ($52.82).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) alerts:

Shares of IHG stock traded down GBX 118.86 ($1.55) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,015.14 ($65.52). 429,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,761. The company has a market cap of £9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.10. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,903.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,535.37.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.