JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $179,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $152.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

