JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $53,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $152.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

