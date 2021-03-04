JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,088. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $33.67.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
