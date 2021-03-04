JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,088. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

