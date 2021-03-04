JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of EADSY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 467,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,538. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

