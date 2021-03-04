JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Shares of EADSY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 467,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,538. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.