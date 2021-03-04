JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates C$73.00 Price Target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) has been assigned a C$73.00 target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.84% from the company’s current price.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$44.83. The company had a trading volume of 701,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,666. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$26.99 and a one year high of C$76.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.44. The firm has a market cap of C$20.14 billion and a PE ratio of 47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

