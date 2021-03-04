JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

CPYYY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 5,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

