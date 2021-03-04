JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GNHAY stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.69. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

