Juggernaut One Day Trading Volume Tops $897,691.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $897,691.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.00468922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00082948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.15 or 0.00468237 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

