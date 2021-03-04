Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.68.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.