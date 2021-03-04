Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 14,651 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

