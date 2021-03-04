Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 981 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Watts Water Technologies worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 61,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.30. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

WTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.