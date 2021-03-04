Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after purchasing an additional 240,814 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Shares of LMT opened at $340.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.