Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Zendesk worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,956,000 after purchasing an additional 154,198 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Zendesk by 21.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zendesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $142.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -90.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $808,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,013,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

