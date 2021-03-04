Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 11,645 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $446.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.01 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.81.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

