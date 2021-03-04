Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.25 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 313,794 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

