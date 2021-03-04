Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.97 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.55.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

