Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,591 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Qorvo worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 81,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 349.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 76,041 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Qorvo by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

Shares of QRVO opened at $171.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

