Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Twitter by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.