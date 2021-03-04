Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

AMP opened at $223.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.