Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 138.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,705 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of International Paper worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

