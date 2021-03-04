Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 47,739 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 251.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Shares of BIIB opened at $266.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

