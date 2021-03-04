Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,380.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $463.06 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.04.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.