Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 137,072 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 824,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,072 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $64,629,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Infosys by 15.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

