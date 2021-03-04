Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 53,815 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,815 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.42% of GrafTech International worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,990,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,873,731 shares of company stock valued at $223,048,238. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAF opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.