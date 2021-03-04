Jupiter (JUP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.49 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded flat against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00475973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00078104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00083778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00492302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052471 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.