Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Trading Down 11.7%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 1,538,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,159,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Jushi in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Jushi from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Jushi from $7.05 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

