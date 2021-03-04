Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JET. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £111.06 ($145.11).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

JET stock opened at GBX 6,558 ($85.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,847.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,337.69.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.