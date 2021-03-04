Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TKAYY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TKAYY traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 125,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

