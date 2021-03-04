JUST (JST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $114.72 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. JUST has a market cap of $114.46 million and approximately $114.72 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.00466378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00070262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00077597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00082819 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00466763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00051234 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.