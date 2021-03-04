JustBet (WINR) Market Cap Tops $282,648.59

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $282,648.59 and approximately $498,175.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.00466821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00069806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00077435 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00453340 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,381,254,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 806,995,882 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

