K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Fundamental Research

Equities researchers at Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$0.65 price target on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC / FSE: 5GP / OTC: WDFCF) Close to Well-Known Projects in an Emerging Gold District in Atlantic Canada – Initiating Coverage” and dated February 25, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

About K9 Gold

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

