K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Fundamental Research

Equities researchers at Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$0.65 price target on the stock.
The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC / FSE: 5GP / OTC: WDFCF) Close to Well-Known Projects in an Emerging Gold District in Atlantic Canada – Initiating Coverage” and dated February 25, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”
About K9 Gold
