Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.75.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $5.54 on Thursday, hitting $170.26. 2,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average is $131.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kadant in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.