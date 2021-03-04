Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 464,300 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the January 28th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,643.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KKKUF remained flat at $$30.53 during trading on Thursday. Kakaku.com has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.
About Kakaku.com
