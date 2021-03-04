Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading Down 6.1%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 2,556,345 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,321,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

