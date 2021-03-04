Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KLDO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 1,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,375. The stock has a market cap of $342.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLDO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaleido Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.