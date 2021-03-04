Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Acquires $397,600.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Emilio Hirsch bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $397,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emilio Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Emilio Hirsch bought 20,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $380,000.00.

KLR stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,927. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $501.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $466,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLR. Maxim Group began coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

