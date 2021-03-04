Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,504 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Kansas City Southern worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU stock opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.23. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

