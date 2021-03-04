KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Reaches $20.42 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $20.42 million and $317.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 452.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001354 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000131 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00080263 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004002 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

