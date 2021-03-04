Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at JMP Securities

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $122.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRTX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

KRTX stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

